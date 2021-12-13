Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 57,859 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,859 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Playtika worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 241.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

