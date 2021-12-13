Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

