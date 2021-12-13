Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

