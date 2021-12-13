Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $4,168.00

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,168.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,437.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,427.38. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

