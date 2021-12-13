Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $173.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.