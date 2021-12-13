Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.2% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 244,021 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.42 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

