Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $338.75 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Flux has a total market cap of $338.75 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00336923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00087433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002181 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,470,017 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

