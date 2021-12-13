Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

