Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,008 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

