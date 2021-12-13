Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE ABC opened at $123.13 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

