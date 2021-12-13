V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

