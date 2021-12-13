Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $152.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

