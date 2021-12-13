CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

