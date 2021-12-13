Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

