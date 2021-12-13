Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

