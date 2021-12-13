Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,090 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $56,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

