Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Head to Head Contrast

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 3 1 2.63

Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03% Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.45% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.85 $13.69 million $2.14 8.24 Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 2.89 $228.05 million $2.76 10.96

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About Cadence Bancorporation

