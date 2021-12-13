Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,525 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Brown & Brown worth $52,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

