Vanilla Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,455.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1,455.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00011045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.05 or 0.08133545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00078433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.04 or 0.99678397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,606 coins and its circulating supply is 652,992 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

