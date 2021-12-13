Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,557 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $46,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

