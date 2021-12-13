PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Boosted by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 16.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Washington Trust Bank owned approximately 0.52% of PACCAR worth $142,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.