Washington Trust Bank Has $8.23 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.32 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.46 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

