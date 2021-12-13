Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$341.69 million and a PE ratio of 21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIV shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

