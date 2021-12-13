Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.87.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
