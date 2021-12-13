BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

EGF stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

