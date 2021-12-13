Zacks: Analysts Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. AerSale has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

