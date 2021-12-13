Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,935 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Ovintiv worth $64,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

NYSE:OVV opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

