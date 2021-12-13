ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

