Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

