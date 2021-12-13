Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $114.35 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

