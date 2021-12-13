Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $164.04 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 338,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,038,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $503.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

