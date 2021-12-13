Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,345 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $87,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

