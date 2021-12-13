LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 248,099 The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000. The RMR Group makes up 4.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

