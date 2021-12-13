Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 94.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average of $246.45. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.