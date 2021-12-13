FC Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

HDV stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48.

