CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

