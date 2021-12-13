Old West Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Virtu Financial worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.23 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.