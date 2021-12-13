Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.