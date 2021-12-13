CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

