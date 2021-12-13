Montis Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.66 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

