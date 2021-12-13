Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE BIG opened at $44.80 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

