First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.89 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

