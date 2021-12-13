First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

