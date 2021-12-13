CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 35.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.