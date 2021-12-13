CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 860 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

SHW opened at $346.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $348.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

