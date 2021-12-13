First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $264.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.63. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

