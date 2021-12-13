CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

