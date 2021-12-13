Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,654.77

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,651.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,492.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

