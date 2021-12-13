Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $214.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

