Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.